Bill Cannon

William (Bill) M. Cannon was born on Feb. 21, 1933, and died peacefully at home in Hood River, Ore., on Nov. 11, 2019. A celebration of Bill’s Life will be held at his home, 642 Highline Road, Hood River, at 2 p.m. on Saturday March 21. Please RSVP by March 14 to snellgrove@gorge.net. Military honors will be provided by the US Navy Honors Team. Light refreshments will be served.  Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Agnes Schlichtings

Due to recent travel restrictions, the memorial service for Agnes B. Schlichtings has been postponed and will be rescheduled. Details will be on Spencer, Libby & Powell Website once rescheduled. 

