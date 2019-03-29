Dick Leonard
Leroy “Dick” R. Leonard passed away on March 26, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Dick was born on Jan. 13, 1931, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service with military honors is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday, April 8 at the Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Drive, Hood River. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Franks
James “Jim” Franks passed away on March 24, 2019, at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. Jim was born on Dec. 12, 1931, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service with military rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.