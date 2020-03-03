Doris and Hal Anderson
Ora "Doris" Anderson passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, at Flagstone Senior Living Memory Care Unit in The Dalles, Ore. Doris was born on July 13, 1931, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Doris's passing was just five days after her husband Hal's death. Harold "Hal" L. Anderson passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles. Hal was born on Sept. 13, 1932, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Doris and Hal will be laid to rest together on Thursday, March 5 at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles.
Cory Johnston
Dr. Cory Johnston, born Feb. 25, 1973, died tragically while summiting Mount Hood on Feb. 25, 2020, his 47th birthday. Services to honor Cory’s life are as follows:
- Quiet farewell with closed casket is planned from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.
- Burial is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Great River Natural Cemetery of Mosier, Ore. Be prepared for rocky terrain and Gorge weather; most vehicles can access, or you can park on Dry Creek Road and walk to the grave.
- A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the Columbia Gorge Hotel Ballroom, 4000 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.
Jim Wandling
Jim Wandling, a long-time resident of the Hood River Valley, passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital of Olympia, Wash. Jim was born June 15, 1942, in Portland, Ore. A memorial service to honor Jim's life and mourn his passing is planned for 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 12, at the Hood River Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Bobbie Miller
Roberta “Bobbie” Jean Miller, age 86, a longtime resident of the Columbia River Gorge, passed away Feb. 26, 2020. She will be laid to rest in a private service with her beloved husband, Dick, in IOOF Cemetery, The Dalles, Ore. Arrangements in care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home. A family directed service was held March 1 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, The Dalles.
Mildred Craber
Mildred R. Craber, age 101, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 27, 2020. Visitation and viewing was held March 2 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles. A graveside committal was held March 3 at IOOF Cemetery, The Dalles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date; details will be posted on Spencer Libby & Powell website once they are finalized.