Gloria Madrigal

Gloria Rivas Madrigal, age 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 18, 2020. Private services were held March 23 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall. Private burial and Christian committal followed at St. Peter’s Cemetery, The Dalles.

Janell Helseth

Janell Dawn Helseth was born on July 2, 1984, and passed away unexpectedly on  March 2, 2020. Due to novel coronavirus/COVID-19, services previously planned for Janell are postponed to a later date. Friends are encouraged to leave a note or message of condolence for family at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com. Janell’s web guestbook will be updated with her future service details once determined. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.

