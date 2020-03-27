Helen Goe
Helen “Sadie” Marie Goe, 89, died Feb. 1, 2020, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. She was born June 2, 1930. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, her memorial service has been postponed to a later date. Her web guestbook will be updated with her future service details once determined. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert Laporte
Robert Laporte passed away on March 25, 2020, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center of Richland, Wash. He was born on Nov. 15, 1928, and was 91 years of age at the time of his passing.
Because of executive orders for public health regarding the novel coronavirus / COVID-19, Robert’s private service will be live streamed via Anderson’s Tribute Center Facebook page. Service time yet to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Hernan Muñoz
Hernan Muñoz passed away on March 23, 2020. Hernan was born on May 30, 1996, and was 23 years of age at the time of his passing. Due to concerns regarding novel coronavirus/COVID-19, friends are encouraged to leave a note or message of condolence for family at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com. Hernan’s funeral service was held Friday, March 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hood River, Ore., with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Hernan Muñoz falleció el 23 de Marzo del 2020. Hernan nació el 30 de Mayo de 1996 y tenía 23 años cuando falleció. Debido al nuevo coronavirus/covid-19, familia y amigos se les recomienda dejar una nota de condolencia para la familia. Visite www.andersonstributecenter.com. Misa fúnebre para Hernan fue el viernes 27 de Marzo en la iglesia católica de St. Mary’s con su descanso final en el panteón católico de St. Mary’s.