Hugo Oswald
Hugo Adolph Oswald passed away on March 4, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Hugo was born on Jan. 20, 1957, and was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. An open house gathering for friends and family will be held between 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kaye Prouty
Kaye Christine Prouty, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall.
Raul Soria
Raul John Soria, age 91, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away Feb. 28, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Funeral Mass is planned for 1:30 p.m. on March 20 at Sacred Heart Church, 3910 S.E. 11th Ave., Portland, Ore.
Janell Helseth
Janell Dawn Helseth was born on July 2, 1984. She passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 6 at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. A reception will immediately follow. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.