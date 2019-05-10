Dorothy Laurance
Dorothy Snow Laurance, 96, passed away on March 6, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on May 18 at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Hwy. 35, Mt. Hood, Ore.
Velma James
Velma Irene James passed away on April 18, 2019, at home in Hood River, Ore. Velma was born on Dec. 6, 1919, and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. A potluck reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ellen Ellis
Gladys “Ellen” Ellis, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away May 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home Gathering Hall.
Leroy Himes
Leroy Thomas Himes passed away on May 4, 2019, Hood River, Ore. Leroy was born on Aug. 14, 1947, and was 71 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, and a service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, also at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River, and a reception will be held at Anderson’s Tribute Center at 4 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles Norman
A memorial for Charles V. Norman will be held on Saturday, June 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at 6600 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Parkdale, Ore. RSVP to 541-352-6177.
