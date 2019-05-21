Pam Larsen
Pelma “Pam” L. Larsen, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away May 14, 2019. Funeral service and burial will be held May 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Esther Hutson
Esther May Hutson passed away on May 17, 2019, at Fox Hollow Assisted Living in Bend, Ore. Esther was born March 4, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 23 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., with a reception to immediately follow, and then burial at the Upper Valley Cemetery of Parkdale, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Don Martin
Don W. Martin, former Hood River resident, passed away at home in Portland on May 12, 2019. He was 87 years old at the time of his death. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on May 25 at First Unitarian Church (Eliot Chapel), S.W. 12th and Salmon St., Portland. Visit CrownCremationBurial.com for more information.
Lincoln Hackett Jr.
Lincoln Walter Hackett Jr., age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on May 13, 2019. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. on June 28 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall with Pastor Don Harris officiating. Family and friends are encouraged to stay for a coffee and cookies reception.
