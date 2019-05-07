Shawn Conner
Kathryn Christine “Shawn” Conner passed away on April 18, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Shawn was born on Oct. 10, 1966, and was 52 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held from 2–5 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Floral Building, 3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River, Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ruth Brittle
Alice “Ruth” Brittle, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away May 2, 2019, at home. Services are planned for Thursday, May 9 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2819 W. 10th St., The Dalles. A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. and a funeral at 2 p.m., with Pastor George Clark officiating. A reception will follow. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
