Jennifer Heldstab
Jennifer Lynn Heldstab, age 48, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 7, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements. A family directed celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 23 at Covenant Christian Church, 2630 E. 18th St., The Dalles.
Carol Dine
Carol Jean Dine, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 7, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements. A family directed celebration of life will be held at Spooky’s; the time and date are pending and will be posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website when the details are finalized.
Dee Streeter
Dolores “Dee” Streeter passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Dolores was born on March 6, 1929, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Shepherd of the Valley Bible Church, 1631 Eighth St., Hood River. A time for light refreshments and an opportunity for fellowship with Dee’s family will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carol Headley
Carol Mae Headley passed away on Oct. 25, 2019, in Hood River, Ore. Carol was born on Jan. 8, 1934, and was 85 years of age at the time of her passing. Graveside interment services will be at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.