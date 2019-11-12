John Rath
Raymond John Rath passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, at his home in Kennewick, Wash. John was born on April 14, 1945, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing. Services to celebrate John’s life and mourn his passing are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, Ore. Private interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Anita Hooper
Anita Augusta Hooper, age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 5, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements. A family directed memorial event is planned for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 at The Pavilion in Grass Valley, Ore. Contributions to the Grass Valley Pavilion in memory of Anita are encouraged.