Barbara Hawley
Barbara Dee Hawley passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, at ElderHealth and Living in Springfield, Ore. Barbara was born on March 28, 1932, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
George Parke
George Washington Parke passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, at Flora's Adult Home Care in Portland, Ore. George was born on Feb. 22, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service for George is planned for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Stevenson Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 169-115 E Loop Road, Stevenson, Wash. Graveside Rites will be the following weekend at the Fossil, Ore., Cemetery.