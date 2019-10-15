Kae’l Moran
Kae’l Sean Moran, age 45, a resident of Wasco County, passed away earlier this year. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, Ore.
Roger Mack
Roger Mack age 73, of Mosier, Ore., passed away on Oct. 5, 2019, in Prineville, Ore. He was born on Nov. 14, 1945. A memorial service will be held at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River, on Friday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at Sue and Phil Hukari’s house at 2780 Prospect Ave., Hood River.