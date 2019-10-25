Mariloy Fowler
Mariloy Fowler passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 26, 2019, at the age of 75. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Providence Down Manor’s banquet room, 1950 Sterling Place, Hood River, Ore. Send memories to the family to PO Box 18171, Portland, OR 97218.
Rick Darnielle
Richard “Rick” J. Darnielle, age 58, a lifetime resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 21, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of Rick’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Sorosis Park Shelter.