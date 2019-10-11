Peggy Laubscher
Margaret M. “Peggy” Laubscher passed away on Sept. 26, 2019, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Peggy was born on Sept. 22, 1920, and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a reception to follow in the basement. Peggy will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Cemetery in Federal Way, Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dee Middleton
Arel Dee Middleton passed away on Sept. 27, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Dee was born on Dec. 13, 1930, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Wasco Cemetery in Wasco, Ore., with a reception to follow at the Wasco Event Center, 903 Barnett St. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Georgia Kendrick
Georgia Louise Kendrick, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 4, 2019. Georgia will be placed next to her beloved Delmar at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kolotea I’aulualo
Kolotea Tufaina I’aulualo, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 6, 2019. A Going Home celebration is planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. 11th St., The Dalles. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ben Davidson
Ben Davidson passed away in early September in his hometown of Hood River, Ore. A celebration of Ben’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM), 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.