Erma Blackwell
Erma Lujean Eden Blackwell passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. Erma was born on May 8, 1926, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing.
Services are planned for 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside rites will be at Idlewilde Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Clifford.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Margaret Patton
Margaret Kathelyn Patton, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 9, 2019.Funeral Services officiated by Pastor Bob Lawson will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, and burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery, 2565 Three Mile Road, The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.