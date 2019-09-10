Merle Huntley
Merle G. Huntley, age 84, was called to heaven on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. A funeral service for Merle will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. All are welcome to the reception that will be held after her service. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Travis Cooper
Travis Lawrence Cooper passed away tragically at OHSU Hospital on Sept. 4, 2019. He was born Nov. 30, 1988, and was 30 years old. A celebration of Travis’ life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at The Dalles Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St. The Dalles, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James E. Koch
James E. Koch passed away on Aug. 20, 2019, at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore. James was born on Nov. 27, 1941, and was 77 years of age at the time of his passing. A time for friends and family to gather, mourn Jim’s passing and celebrate his life will be from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the family home, 62547 N.E. Tumalt Road, Cascade Locks. Military honors and a flag presentation will happen at 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jaime Pacheco Bello
Jaime Pacheco Bello passed away on Sept. 5, 2019 at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Jaime was born on Sept. 2, 1956, and was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing for Jaime will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, also at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jaime Pacheco Bello falleció en Providence Hood River Memorial Hopital rodeado de su familia el 5 de septiembre del 2019 en Hood River, Ore. Jaime nació el 2 de septiembre de 1956 y tenía 63 años de edad cuando falleció. Un tiempo para velar a Jaime se llevara acabo el jueves 12 de septiembre de 2019 de 4-8 p.m. en la funeraria Anderson’s Tribute Center y su servicio fúnebre será el viernes 13 de septiembre a l p.m. en la funeraria Anderson’s Tribute Center. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.