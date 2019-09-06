May Klantchnek
Anna May Klantchnek of Hood River, Ore., passed away at the age of 93 on Aug. 21, 2019, at home with family by her side.
May was born on Oct. 21, 1925, in Missoula, Mont. Services to honor May’s life are planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Anna May Klantchnek of Hood River, Ore., passed away at the age of 93 on Aug. 21, 2019, at home with family by her side.
May was born on Oct. 21, 1925, in Missoula, Mont. Services to honor May’s life are planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joyce Allen
Joyce Mahar Allen passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, at Flagstone in The Dalles, Ore. Joyce was born on Dec. 15, 1922, and was 96 years of age at the time of her passing. A service for Joyce will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joyce Mahar Allen passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, at Flagstone in The Dalles, Ore. Joyce was born on Dec. 15, 1922, and was 96 years of age at the time of her passing. A service for Joyce will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria Celia Smith
Maria Celia Smith passed away on Sept. 4, 2019 at her home in Odell, Ore. Celia was born on June 8, 1960, and was 59 years of age at the time of her passing. A Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18 with a reception to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria Celia Smith falleció en su casa el 4 de septiembre del 2019 en Odell, Ore. Celia nació el 8 de junio de 1960 y tenía 59 años de edad cuando falleció. Su misa fúnebre se llevara acabo el 18 de septiembre de 2019 a las 11 a.m., con una recepción después en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.