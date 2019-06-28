Vance Effinger

Vance Alton Effinger was born on Sept. 8, 1926 in Coberg, Ore. to Joe and Inez Fuller. He served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. Vance married Virginia Lee Ele in Reno, Nev. on Feb. 14, 1979 and the couple made their home in Glenwood, Wash. Mr. Effinger owned and operated a trucking business. He was a member of the Elks and VFW and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. Vance will be remembered as a great man by his family and friends. He passed away in Hood River, Ore. on May 30, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Effinger of Glenwood; children, A. LeeAnn Baugher of Grants Pass, Ore., Teressa Balcom of Wisconsin, James Wenz of Yakima, Wash., and Rita Wenz of Portland, Ore. The family will honor Vance’s life privately. Gardner Funeral Home handled cremation arrangements. To send condolences to the Effinger family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
