Velma Irene (Lauritsen) James passed away on April 18, 2019, at home in Hood River, Ore. Velma was born on Dec. 6, 1919, and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing.
She was born in Wolsey, S.D., on Dec. 6, 1919, to parents, Frank and Jo Hannah Thorpe.
The family moved to Wilmot, S.D., in 1928, where they lived on a farm. Growing up on the farm held many fond memories of family and friends for Velma. She was trained at a very young age to clean house, washing laundry by hand and ironing everything, cook hearty meals and can fruits and vegetables from the very large garden they grew. She proudly passed her cooking and canning skills on to all her children. Velma rode her horse five miles to a country school through eighth grade and graduated from Wilmot High School in 1937.
Velma married to Ernest E. Lauritsen in March 1938. They had two children in Wilmot, a daughter, Valoris, and son, Morris, and then they moved to Yacolt, Wash., in 1943. A job in the woods brought them to Dee Flat, Ore., in 1944, where they had four more children: Tony, Lance, Renee and Kerry. From there, they moved to Odell, Ore., in 1960 and then to Hood River in 1970. Ernest passed away in September 1977. Velma married John James in June 1980. John passed away in August 2012.
Velma was a strong, hard-working, devoted wife and mother with a dry sense of humor and quick wit. Her family knew they could count on her in times of need. Velma worked as a short order cook for 27 years at various places, including Dee Elementary School, Fern’s Cafe in Odell and Diamond Fruit cafeteria, and she retired from the American Legion Club after 12 years in 1982.
She was well known around town for her down-home cooking and delicious pies. She never learned to drive and always had to depend on others to take her places. But one day in 1966, she decided she wanted to be more independent and enlisted her 16-year -old son, Kerry, to teach her to drive. She drove about a mile down the road through Odell, pulled over to the side of the road and said, “I’ve had enough, this is too scary.” That’s the last time she sat behind the wheel of a car.
Velma loved the Lord all of her life and was very active in the church. She attended Mt. View Baptist Church in Dee Flat, Odell Baptist Church and Tucker Road Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Kerry (wife Cindy) Lauritsen; daughter-in-law, Becky Lauritsen; her sister Fran; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister, two husbands, three sons, two daughters and one grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. A potluck reception will follow.
