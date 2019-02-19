Viola McNeill passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Viola was born on Feb. 29, 1924, in Erie, Pa., to Frank and Mary Gulczynski.
Her father, who was a Polish immigrant, initially found work as a mason, but when the Depression came, they had to sell their home in town. They bought a farm so that Frank could feed his family.
Viola loved working with her father on the farm. She enjoyed milking cows and recalled picking potato bugs off of the plants. During World War II, she worked for General Electric putting airplanes together.
Through correspondence, she met her husband, Charles Doyle McNeill. They married after the war in January 1946 in Reno, Nev. After a brief trip to California, they moved to Hood River, Ore., with other family, and stayed in that home for the remainder of their lives.
Viola was a very hard worker all her life. She worked in the packing houses, cashiered in several local grocery stores and then worked for Jantzen’s for over 20 years before retiring at the age of 65.
In her spare time, she loved working in her garden as much as possible, playing card games with family and friends — especially pinochle — and had annual family dinners that came to be known as Grama’s Snow Day.
In 1953, she was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and continued to serve Him faithfully for the rest of her life. She was known for being an encouragement for those who needed it, and that was greatly appreciated.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle, and daughter, Judy Blouin.
Surviving relatives include daughter, MaryAnn Blouin of Hood River, and son, Dennis McNeill of Carson, Wash.; six grandchildren, Greg Blouin, Garren Blouin, Tifani Blouin, JJ Blouin, Sam McNeill and Teisha McNeill; and three great-grandchildren, Camille Blouin, Mateja Blouin and Oliver Blouin.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the Hood River Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1619 Tucker Road, Hood River.
