Virginia Ruth Wells of 314 June St., Hood River, Ore., passed away peacefully March 23, 2019, at her daughter’s home at 308 June St. She was 91 years of age.
Virginia was born on April 14, 1927, to Roy and Goldie (Peoples) Turner in Sedalia, Mo. She was the seventh of 10 children.
Her marriage brought her to the west coast in 1946, where she spent the rest of her life. Fifty-two of those years were spent on Vashon Island and then, in 2000, a move was made to Hood River.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Lyle Wells; granddaughter, Nicole Theoharis; sisters, Louise Bennett, Mildred Moon, Nina Carver, Irene McNeal and Hilda Moon; and brothers, Ray Turner and Marvin Turner.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Eastman (Seattle), Trudy McCleary (Seattle) and Suzanne Workman (Hood River); sister Doris Buss (Columbia, Mo.); brother Clifford Turner (O’Fallon, Mo.); and many nieces and nephews.
Virginia loved people. She became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1947 and, up until a stroke in December 2018, she spent many hours per month sharing her faith in Jehovah God and his word the bible with others.
Along with this, she looked for ways to help others with cookies at the right time, a kind word and graciously sharing her home with visiting friends and relatives. She loved flowers and gardening … never missing any opportunity to acquire a new plant. She was small in stature, but had a lot of spunk. The word used over and over to describe her was “trooper.” She carried on with life despite what it threw at her.
She had great faith in the resurrection, so in the end, she did not fear death, but cherished a hope for life in paradise.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1619 Tucker Road, Hood River. All are invited to hear a brief, encouraging talk about the hope for dead loved ones and share your memories of our mother.
A special thanks goes out to all of the caregivers who helped us through to the end, including Providence Hospice of the Gorge, Providence Home Health, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, MCMC Empower Program and Skyline Hospital in White Salmon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
