Betty Louise Bennett, 94, passed away in her sleep March 18, 2019. Betty was born Nov. 26, 1924, in Fort Gibson, Okla., to Jesse Wallace and Cora Maureen (Gilliland) Caldwell. She moved to the Hood River Valley with her family in 1946.
Betty married Cecil A. Bennett Jr. on Aug. 5, 1949, and had two children, James (Jimmy) Bennett, born July 3, 1950, and Rebecca (Becky) Bennett, born Dec. 4, 1953.
Betty worked for the cannery until she retired. She loved being a homemaker and making her homemade breads and pastries. Betty was a master crafter in the art of crocheting and made numerous dollies, afghan blankets, dish clothes, table cloths, animal motifs, The Lords Supper and praying hands with remarkable precision, an exquisite talent mastered by few.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Cora Caldwell; children, James Bennett and Rebecca Bennett; brothers, James, Eddie, Larry, Dayne and Donald; and sister, Joyce Martin. She is survived by her brothers, Bob, Joe and Billie; sisters, Martha Durham and Linda Rozman; and other distant family.
A private graveside service will be held at Idlewilde Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
