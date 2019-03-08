William (Bill) Dewey Trent passed away on March 3, 2019, in Portland, Ore., at the age of 82. He was born Dec. 14, 1936, in Hammond, Mo., to William and Florence (Bruffett) Trent.
On May 10, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Jo Wright.
Bill spent his youth in the Missouri Ozarks working on the farm, fishing and hunting.
As a teenager, he went west to Colorado and picked fruit. Later, after marrying Jo, they moved west and in the years that followed, moved back and forth until 1978. After that, they stayed on the west coast.
Bill was a gifted painter, painting airplanes for Boeing and Lear Jet; then he was a body man and had his own body shop in White Salmon, Wash. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Hood River.
Bill and Jo’s union brought six children: Pam Davenport, Teresa Trent and Sandra Spears, all of Cook, Wash.; Wesley Trent of Oak Harbor, Wash.; Cliff Trent of Bingen, Wash.; and Brenda Hicks of Rogersville, Mo; along with 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He is treasured in the hearts of wife Jo, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be handled by Gardner Funeral Home at the Church of Christ, 1512 Tucker Road, Hood River, on March 9 at 2 p.m.
