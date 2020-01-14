James Ray (Jim) Frankfother was born in Seminole, Okla., on March 21, 1930, and spent his early youth there. He was a part of the great American migration during the Dust Bowl years to California. In 1945, he and his family moved to the Hood River Valley area, where he remained the rest of his life with the exception of his military service. Jim enlisted in the Army and served courageously in Korea, where the extreme cold left him with permanent injury.
Upon returning home from the war, Jim met and married his love, Doris Van Alstine. They lived in Hood River and White Salmon, where Jim worked in the timber industry. While Jim and Doris had no offspring, they were the doting parents of a series of poodles, which brought them many hours of delight. Jim was a true outdoorsman and loved nothing better than hunting and fishing. He was also a great fan of country music, cowboy boots and western movies.
In his later years, Jim developed dementia and lived at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore., where he had the reputation for being gentle, good natured and positive. The family sends special thanks to all his devoted caregivers at OVH.
Jim passed away on Jan. 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Van Alstine, his parents, David and Kathrin Frankfother, his brother, Don Frankfother, and his sister, Kay Keyser. He leaves behind his brother Burt Loyd (Kim) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Though no services are planned at this time. Jim will be buried alongside Doris and his brother Don at Pine Grove Cemetery.
