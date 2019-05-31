Norman Frederick Mayer, Dad, Opa, left this earth peacefully the morning of May 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Armin Mayer, his mother, Olivia Mayer, and his brother, Gordon E. Mayer. He is survived by his amazing and selfless wife, Jeannette Mayer, his sister, Miriam Ward, and his three children: Gordon (Char) Mayer, Mindy (Tony) Yacullo and Sandy (Tim) Fish. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Kristy Mayer-Mejia, Jen Mayer, Lauren Yacullo, Steven Fish and Amanda Fish, and a soon to be great-grandchild, Babymingo.
Norm was born in Danville, Ill., on Sept. 14, 1922. Prior to attending college, he joined the military, serving our country as a pilot in the Army Air Corps/Air Force in World War II. When the war ended, he attended and graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree. He went on to be hired by Travelers Insurance and worked in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Chicago, Ill., before moving to their home office in Hartford, Conn., in 1956. Through his sister, Miriam, he met Jeannette and he wooed her away from becoming a flight attendant with American Airlines. They married on June 9, 1956. Norm passed away just 16 days before they would celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Norm and Jeannette set up their first home in an apartment in West Hartford, Conn., welcomed their son, Gordon, in December 1957. They moved to Simsbury, Conn., in 1959 and in 1960, welcomed Mindy to this world. Five years later, Sandy was added to the Mayer family and the Mayer family settled in West Simsbury in 1970.
Norm was no doubt the patriarch of the family. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren fiercely. He took a chance and bought a cottage in Silver Lake, N.H., where he took the family for summer and winter vacations.
Norm remained with Travelers for 40 years when he retired at age 66. Norm and Jeannette provided so many wonderful opportunities for family gatherings over the years, not only at the cottage at Silver Lake, but also at their home on the second hole of the PGA course at Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C., and their beautiful hillside home in Hood River, Ore., overlooking the Hood River and Columbia River. A special night was a given every evening at 5 p.m., where Norm would enjoy two Dewars on the rocks, and on some special, special nights, even a third.
Norm loved having his family all gather together. Our last gathering was three years ago, celebrating Norm and Jeannette’s 60th wedding anniversary. His unusually close family and our unwavering love for one another is his greatest legacy. Though our special nights, which will live on among all of us, come in a close second.
Norm, Dad, Opa, will be missed; however, we know he is finally at peace, no longer suffering. To take the words from his granddaughter, Amanda, “Opa, we are at ease knowing you are not in pain anymore. Let us know how the scotch tastes on the top of Mount Hood.”
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. The family will host dinner and drinks in Norm’s honor immediately following the memorial at Taqueria, 1210 13th St., between B and C streets.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge or Fish Food Bank, C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.