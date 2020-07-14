Susan Odeh of general contractor Bremik Construction stands in the offices of One Community Health’s new facility at Eighth and Pacific streets on the Heights in Hood River, which opens July 15 to clients after a year of construction. Move-in happened over the weekend. Architect Scott Edwards created the interior design. The building creates “adjacencies” of what are known as service bubbles, under what is termed a program-area design emphasizing team care and co-location of services. Lobby areas will feature art by local high school students underwritten by an OCH scholarship program, and works will be multi-lingual and multi-cultural to represent community diversity. The 38,000 square-foot building is roughly triple the size of the existing facility, which will be demolished and made into parking later this summer. A grand opening is planned for September. Examination rooms and other patient service areas have been expanded along with offices and lab space, and the new facility features a community room that is tied to a learning kitchen. Medical and dental examination and operating areas feature state-of-the-art equipment and professionals are co-located for greater coordination of services. Heating and ventilation were partly designed in response to COVID, including negative pressure rooms which isolate air and exhaust it through an isolated outlet. “We were able to catch it early enough in construction so it’s not invasive,” said CEO Max Janasik. “As a federally qualified community health center, we were able to use some of our grants to help with that. For anything (illness) that can be transmitted, these capabilities are very valuable.”
One Community Health opens new facility
- By Kirby Neumann-Rea, Columbia Gorge News
