Northwest RiverPartners (NWRP) and its members advocate for a clean energy future that embraces the preservation of fish and wildlife and doesn’t leave vulnerable communities behind.
Our organization supports the lower Snake River dams (LSRD) because of the large amount of carbon-free, affordable electricity they produce as well as the economic base these dams provide for Northwest agricultural workers.
While we appreciate the intention behind Gov. Kate Brown’s letter, and we support her near-term practical suggestions for increased fish hatchery production, we are disappointed by her advocacy for breaching the LSRD as a long-term solution. We believe that the many billions of dollars it would take to breach the dams and replace their capabilities would be much more effectively spent on cleaning up the Puget Sound, where the Southern Resident orcas spend most of their lives. Puget Sound suffers from high levels of toxicity which affect both Pacific Salmon and orcas. Salmon in the Puget Sound have been found with measurable levels of antidepressants, nicotine, herbicides, and even cocaine in their systems. Because orcas eat large amounts of salmon, these toxins become concentrated in their fat. and may be passed along to orca calves through their mothers’ milk.
It is important to note that the federal National Environmental Policy Act governs the operations of the federal dams.
The NEPA process takes a holistic approach, examining fish and wildlife, socioeconomic aspects, power supply, and irrigation and barging. The NEPA Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the LSRD is scheduled to be released on Feb. 20. As Gov. Brown has stated, it is imperative that we preserve our hydropower system to help achieve our long-term climate goals and safely add intermittent renewables, such as wind and solar power, to the grid.
However, what is conspicuously missing from the Governor’s comments is the dire situation the Northwest currently faces due to the very real possibility of a regional energy shortage. Northwest utilities are shutting down thousands of megawatts of coal generation plants to help fight climate change. Breaching the LSRD would greatly increase the risk (of energy shortage). A recent analysis showed that the energy costs, alone, for LSRD replacement would be close to $1 billion annually ... particularly punishing to vulnerable communities across the Northwest.
We collectively share the responsibility to preserve endangered salmon and look to decarbonize our economy in responsible ways. NWRP embraces science-based efforts to that end. Recent science has questioned the potential benefit of breaching the LSRD for salmon recovery. The NOAA Fisheries Science Center recently published a peer-reviewed study that brings into serious question the benefit that increased spill levels or dam breaching would mean for Snake River salmon. Given this trend, it seems very unlikely that we can restore healthy Snake River salmon populations until our oceans return to a healthy state. We believe it is wrong to remove the LSRD, which can displace as much carbon as two Boardman coal plants.
Northwest RiverPartners is a member-driven organization that serves not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.