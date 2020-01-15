For one man's multi-year perspective on the Columbia River and the international treaty, there is Hood River Peter Marbach’s “Healing The Big River” book talk Jan. 22 at the Hood River Library starting at 6:30 p.m. Marbach traveled from source to sea to chronicle how it has been shaped by time and politics; in his book, Tribal members, activists and others write about how they view the past and future of the Columbia. Marbach, in November at Columbia Center for The Arts, displays a photo from a Canadian stretch of the river.