I know that each of us is proud of who we are, but I’m feeling especially proud these days.
Definitely not “arrogantly proud,” I hope, and not even “smugly proud” or “bragging proud,” but a more basic kind of proud that gives you a satisfied, contented feeling deep inside. Let’s call it “warmly proud,” and I’m feeling it for three particular reasons.
First, this past Sunday, Sept. 15, was the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a month-long celebration formalized by then President Ronald Reagan in 1988, “to recognize and celebrate the many contributions, diverse cultures, and extensive histories of the American Latino community.” There will be events held in communities and schools all over the country, including Portland and the Gorge, to pay tribute to the generations of Latin Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society.
Locally, there will be special events at the Columbia Center for the Arts and a play at the Adult Center Theater featuring an all-Latino cast. Needless to say, this coming month will be a source of warm pride for all Latinos.
Second, I’m feeling warmly proud because Hood River County didn’t wait until September to celebrate the diversity of cultures we enjoy here. Last month, before National Hispanic Heritage Month even began, we at Radio Tierra, the Gorge’s predominantly Spanish-language radio station (with several English-language programs), were honored to be asked by the Hood River Community Education office to sponsor the Aug. 15 Families in the Park event at Jackson Park. The Community Ed folks — and Radio Tierra — wanted to bring a Latin flavor to one of the Thursday evenings, and we hope we succeeded.
In our opinion, our success that night was largely because our Latino and Anglo neighbors equally embraced the idea of partying together with our families on a nice summer evening. Lots of people came, brought their children, practically wiped out our vendor’s supply of Mexican food and enjoyed the music of a local Mexican band.
Many Latinos and Anglos alike also came forward to dance enthusiastically. Thanks to one and all in the community for making our Familias en el Parque such an inclusive and warm success.
The third reason I’m feeling warmly proud these days is that, on Oct. 5, we at Radio Tierra will celebrate our 15th anniversary of broadcasting news, information, and entertainment to our listeners. As you probably know, the 15th birthday has always been special to young Latina girls. It’s called her quinceañera, and it’s an important milestone in her life — similar to a Sweet 16 party, but a much bigger deal. It’s the traditional day a girl enters into young womanhood.
So Radio Tierra will soon be having our own quinceañera! From one transmitter in Hood River in 2004, we’ve grown and matured over the past 15 years to now broadcasting from five locations in the Gorge, and recently we began streaming our programming on the Internet. We’ve also gone from being almost totally unknown outside the Latino community to being a “must-use” communication tool for local governments, nonprofits, and the private sector. As another sign of our growing role, I recently had the honor of speaking to both the local Rotary and Lions clubs about Radio Tierra and our future plans.
We’re currently planning how to publicly celebrate Radio Tierra’s quinceañera, but in the meantime, we want to once again thank everyone for positively embracing us. It makes all of us warmly proud to be a part of such a supportive community.
