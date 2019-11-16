Another Voice: Making your voices heard
Sincere thanks to everyone who took part in last week’s election. Your participation encompassed positive and thoughtful debates, messages to neighbors about parks and heartfelt letters to the newspaper and social media commentaries. Your actions enriched our democratic society. Your vote, whether for or against the measure, mattered. Thank you for making your voice heard, and for doing so, for the most part, with consideration for the neighbors who disagreed with you.
Hood River had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state. A 48 percent turnout and a 72 percent favorable vote tells us that people heard our message. People want a voice in the future of their parks, but supporters of parks and green spaces also favor an open and inclusive community. After all, parks are welcoming and inclusive places, with no admission required.
Parks and housing are both necessary for our community. Supporting one shouldn’t mean opposing the other. I agree with the Rev. John Boonstra that “… green space is only one factor about how we build an inclusive, healthy and economically vibrant community.” Let’s not just always leave green space on the bottom of the list.
We’re glad that the city council is now exploring a purchase of 7.8 acres of land off Rand Road. Let’s not forget the two acres owned by Hood River County behind Hood River Crossing. There ARE alternatives to using parkland for housing. Debating those choices will be healthy.
Checks and balances, including elections, help to maintain a good and trustworthy government. Council members who opposed Measure 14-67 described their love of parks and their availability for discussions. But good governance requires more than good intentions.
The voters were told to come to city meetings to make their voices heard. But let’s turn that call on its head by bringing the city meetings to the people through live streaming of city meetings.
City government deserves praise for finally making audio of council meetings available on the city’s website. Another small and effortless step would add audio recordings of the planning commission meetings. Finally, low-cost live-streaming all city meetings could be done in a matter of weeks, providing access to even more people. The discussion transcriptions and archived video translations that accompany those recordings add further inclusion. Let’s invest in voter engagement.
The turnout for Measure 14-67 shows that voters want to be heard. Providing digital access to city meetings will further the connection of citizens with each other, with their representatives, and with the tough choices some decisions require.
Tracey Tomashpol was co-petitioner in bringing Measure 14-67 to the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.