In 2018, 480,000 people died from the greatest cause of preventable death — cigarette smoking — in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People today know that cigarette smoking is dangerous, but people are getting hooked on smoking because of e-cigarettes.
Electronic cigarettes (e-cigs/ vapes) are meant to make users feel like they are smoking a cigarette: They contain nicotine and release a flavored vapor that looks and feels like tobacco smoke.
Research shows that not all e-cigs/vapes are the same. The vapor from e-cigs is not just water: Each type of vape liquid is made up of an unknown mix of several different chemicals that can have harmful effects on the body and brain.
Ninety-nine percent of vape liquids contain nicotine, the same addictive chemical in cigarettes. One popular e-cigarette brand, Juul, creates vape liquid pods and each pod has as much nicotine as one full pack of cigarettes.
Aerosolization (e-cig/vape) devices can also be modified to be used with non-nicotine liquids such as marijuana. Vaping, also known as juuling, is an epidemic among young people in our country today, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.
It is important to know the facts about e-cigs/vapes and be aware of the way using them can affect your body and mind. By being informed, we can make the best possible choices for a healthy life.
For more information, contact the Hood River County Prevention Department at 541-386-2500 or visit hoodriverprevents.com.
The Hood River County Prevention Department can also be found on Facebook at Hood River Prevents, and on Instagram at Hood_River_Prevents.
Ross McLeod is the new Tobacco Prevention Education specialist and is also responsible for Prevention Department’s underage drinking grant, STOP.
