I’ve had my share of Ratso Rizzo moments in crosswalks.
Sorry, I dated myself: It’s the scene in the 1967 movie “Midnight Cowboy” where the character played by Dustin Hoffman is nearly hit in a crosswalk and he yells at the driver, “Hey, I’m walkin’ here!”
I’ve stood at the curb wanting to cross, while two, three, five cars speed by, ignoring the fact that I am standing, and waiting, with the right of way.
Worse, I’ve been in that scary position of CROSSING in a crosswalk and having a car speed by the lane I have inconveniently started to enter.
Hey, we’re walking here.
One could go on ... in front of our own building near Sixth and State it’s a danger zone, despite the large static crosswalk signs and the button you push for a flashing yellow light to alert drivers, and despite the bulb-out “traffic calming” design. We’ve had some recent letters pointing out a recent collision between car and pedestrian in the crosswalk in front of our building.
Anyone who walks even a small amount in Hood River, or any other town, has had these kinds of frustrating and fear-creating experiences.
I have noticed that the “Crosswalk Ahead” sign at the blind incline at 13th and Taylor, one of many installed last summer by ODOT, was knocked down about a month ago and has not been replaced.
I’ve written before about driver responsibility, pedestrian endangerment, and the need for caution and an understanding of the rules.
So, I was sympathetic, sort of, to the woman I encountered at Sixth and State on Sunday afternoon. But her actions surprised me.
I was turning left from State onto Sixth, and watched the woman, talking on her cell phone, stop at the corner, and cross east bound. I signaled, and waited, and started toward the crosswalk as she was well into the opposite lane.
Suddenly, she took two steps backward in what I thought was her decision mid-street to change direction. I didn’t exactly come close to hitting her, but I had to apply the brakes.
Then I realized she bore an angry expression and was saying something to me.
Something like, “Hey, I’m walking here.”
She had a point. I should have waited until she was at the opposite curb. I do respect that she felt I was hasty, but I am afraid I disagree with her methods, which amounted to a sudden and potentially dangerous surprise.
And, she could have stowed the cell phone for her own added safety.
But it reminds me that pedestrians, as a group, feel a sense of anxiety when crossing streets in Hood River.
A grant-funded pedestrian “blitz” like local authorities have done in the past would not be a bad idea.
Mainly, though, we all need to be more patient, and vigilant, whether walking or driving.
My rationalizion for entering the crosswalk when I did was that a line of cars was coming toward me on State — and I thought it was a good time to cross. In my mind, the woman was safe. Yet she didn’t feel safe at the time.
If she reads this, I want her to know I should have waited, and I also hope that she’ll choose to make the point in a different way if — no, when — it happens again.
