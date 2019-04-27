Gov. Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of Washington state’s Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier, who died on April 14 after being shot on duty while responding to a call April 13.
Flags were lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, April 24, the date of Deputy DeRosier’s memorial service in Portland.
“This senseless loss reminds us of the dedication of our law enforcement, and Deputy DeRosier’s selfless service will long be remembered,” Brown said.
“My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, and I extend my sincere appreciation for our law enforcement community.”
