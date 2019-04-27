Think often, vote once.
The time is near, once again, to cast our ballots.
Critical, local decisions need to be made.
Who will lead our county-wide school board, and join the commissions guiding our port districts?
What will be the fate of the revenue-generating tax measures the county puts forth as vital to sustaining public services?
These are just part of what will be on the May 21 Special Districts Election ballot.
If you have not registered to vote, or are new to the county, remember that April 30 is the deadline to do so to be eligible to receive a ballot for the May 21 election (see sidebar for details).
After all, can’t dance if you don’t have a card.
And, despite the old saying to the contrary, you can complain if you don’t vote, but don’t be surprised if the people who did vote don’t take you seriously.
