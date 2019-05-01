Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Oregon Secretary of State Norma Paulus, who died on February 28. Flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 27, the date of Secretary Paulus’ memorial service.
“Norma Paulus was a pioneer who shattered glass ceilings in Oregon. As the first woman elected to statewide office in Oregon, she paved the way for so many of us to one day run for public office,” said Gov. Brown. “Dan and I celebrate her life and legacy, and wish her family comfort during this time.”
