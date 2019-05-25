Gov. Kate Brown has ordered flags lowered to half-staff at all public institutions from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 27 in honor of Memorial Day. Flags should be raised to full-staff from noon to sunset.
“This Memorial Day, I hope all Oregonians join me in reflecting on the service our nation’s brave men and women who gave their lives to protect our freedoms,” Brown said. “As we remember our fallen service members and extend our appreciation to their families, let’s also commit ourselves to upholding the values of justice and equality reflected in the U.S. Constitution.”
