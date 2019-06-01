Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of the nation’s oldest Medal of Honor recipient and longtime Bend resident, Robert (Bob) Maxwell, who died on May 11.
Flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 31, the date of Maxwell’s memorial service.
“I had the honor of spending some time with Bob a few years back, and learned firsthand about his experiences in the war. He was a true hero,” said Brown. “I’m in awe of, and grateful for, his service to our nation.”
