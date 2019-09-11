Flags at all public institutions throughout Oregon will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today for Patriot Day.
"The tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001 was unfathomable, and shook our nation to its core," said Governor Kate Brown, "But our country was built on the value of coming together despite differences. Today, we honor and remember those we lost, and redouble our efforts to build more inclusive communities, where everyone has the opportunity to fulfill our greatest potential."
