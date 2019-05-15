Gov. Kate Brown orders all flags at public institutions throughout Oregon be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, May 15 in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
“I extend my sincere gratitude to all those who serve in our communities and have dedicated their lives to keeping Oregon safe,” Brown said. “I encourage all Oregonians to join me in showing appreciation to our law enforcement and peace officers, and keep those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in your thoughts as we recognize Peace Officers Memorial Day in Oregon.”
This year, the names of 371 officers killed in the line of duty have been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. These 371 officers include 158 officers who were killed during 2018, plus 213 officers who died in previous years, but whose stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now.
The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.