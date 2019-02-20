Sowing seeds
In response to Mr. Donald Rose’s letter in the Feb. 16 edition of the Hood River News, this reader suggests that Mr. Rose get his hands on a copy of Jared Diamond’s masterwork, “Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed,” for a thorough look at how the choices our society is making now in regard to our biosphere are sowing the seeds of our own extinction.
Benjamin Sheppard
Hood River
Editor’s Note: Benjamin Sheppard works as a support worker for special needs adults.
Cite sources
“Cite your source” is a theme of the chemistry class I teach. Donald Rose cited a source that denies anthropomorphic climate change, fine, but you need to check that source. The author is paid by Rush Limbaugh. Rush is paid by big oil. So, of course the “book” you read is full of fake news. I can’t understand why anyone would be against the use of renewable energy. Unless you own stock in an oil company; do you, Donald? If not, you should take a science class. Just one would be enough. Hope to see you in my class soon.
Robert Kovacich
Mt. Hood-Parkdale
Editor’s note: Robert Kovacich teaches at Columbia Gorge Community College.
Doing what’s right
Before running for president, Donald Trump had profound concern about the overall direction of where the country was going. Deeply troubled, he began asking his business associates these questions: Do we want to erase America’s borders, so we no longer have a country? Do we really want to destroy our free enterprise system and replace it with socialism? And do we want our country governed by the United Nations instead of our constitution? Their answer was an emphatic “no.” After this meeting, Trump took action, got traction, put all his personal interests aside, ran for president and won the election, despite all the intense hatred for him by most of the mainstream media and the highly insulted deep state (no common-sense budget wanted here).
Trump didn’t need this job as POTUS. He was an extremely successful billionaire. By the way, he does not draw a salary. That money goes to charity.
Is he rough around the edges as well as blatantly blunt? You bet. Is he doing what’s right? Absolutely.
Bill Davis
Hood River
