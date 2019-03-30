Climate action
The Oregon Legislature is working on HB 2020, the Clean Energy Jobs bill that is in essence a cap and trade bill to reduce greenhouse gases. While it is not perfect, we need to take the initial steps to reduce our impact on the planet. Many agricultural enterprises in Oregon have also recognized that a warming planet is not good for their livelihoods and over 200 businesses signed a letter to the legislature urging passage of HB 2020. I’d like to thank Heart Catcher Wines, Phelps Creek Vineyards, and Root and Cane Vineyard Services, all of Hood River, for their leadership in this area. I hope other area businesses simply did not have the opportunity to sign on to the letter but will support the legislation and encourage Sen. Thomsen and Rep. Williams to vote for its passage.
Leanne Hogie
Hood River
‘Yes’ for county
I’ve been impressed with the county commissioners’ outreach program to explain and address our significant county budget crisis. I’m equally impressed with the logic of the two measures they’ve proposed for vote this May.
The point of the food & beverage (F&B) measure is to tax visitors/tourists as well as local residents in order to fund the many services that tourists require — e.g. health & safety inspections, county roads and trails, and search and rescue. Such a tax would need to apply to the goods/services tourists use — lodging, dining and recreation being foremost.
It’s not clear how one could tax recreation services, as there’s no discrete point of sale in most cases. There is already a lodging tax (transient room tax, or TRT), but state law requires that it fund tourism marketing programs, not county services. A dining/food service tax is logical, doable, and historically effective.
It’s unfortunate that some local restaurant owners feel unfairly targeted and fear the tax will harm their employees. The businesses are not being targeted, it’s the dining/food service function that is being targeted — and for good reason: To get tourists to pay some part for services that they use. Neither restaurants or their employees will be shouldering the tax themselves.
It is unlikely that restaurant business here will be depressed by the addition of the F&B tax. Restaurant owners will have to add a new back-end administrative task in order to compute and pay the tax to the county; but with digital recordkeeping, this should not be a complex ongoing task.
In the county’s outreach process, we residents have had opportunities to make our comments and, especially, to propose alternate methods (i.e., to go beyond just saying “no”). Based on the input offered, the commissioners have proposed measures that meet the funding objectives and spread the tax burden fairly with service-using visitors.
I appreciate the commissioners’ work, and fully support the two proposed taxes. I definitely want continuation of our already streamlined county services, and I want our visitors/tourists to help fund those which they use.
Bonnie New
Hood River
Not viable
In response to Roger Neufeldt’s (March 20) letter entitled “Electoral votes,” the Electoral College was not devised with the purpose of giving every citizen a voice in the presidential election. In fact, if that is what one believes the system should be, the popular vote is the only way to ensure that. The Electoral College makes the voice of more populous areas matter less. For example, a person voting in Wyoming has four-times the sway over the Electoral College than a person from California. He sees this as a good thing, but no one should. Landmass does not vote. People do. So, to quote him, “Who in their right mind would consider this a viable option?”
Justin Danner
Hood River
Innocent
American people, in fact, the world, have been subjected to a conspiracy to destroy Donald J. Trump for almost three years that makes Watergate look like a school prom. The DNC, Clinton Campaign, The FBI, DOJ, Obama and major players in his administration were part of this criminal fraud. These facts have been known by many and will come out soon, unless, of course, you get your “information” from the mainstream media. The Mother of all Conspiracy Theories started early in the 2016 presidential campaign with robust corruption at all levels efforting to connect Trump, his family and anyone they could to a fairytale of collusion with a foreign power to win an election. Over a year ago, that dog wouldn’t hunt so they changed the narrative to obstruction, another tale.
Besides a government weaponized against a duly-elected president through spying, leaking and lying, an astonishing performance ensued with lockstep precision accusing our president of heinous acts and impotence of all nature by the fake news media. Trump was right. These people tried to destroy the president, and anyone associated with him, and for what? Because “she” didn’t win? An innocent man has been found innocent.
Pat Price
Stevenson
‘Disrespectful’
I attended the Greg Walden Town Hall last week and thought that for the most part it was civil and was a great example of democracy. Participants were able to ask questions if their names were drawn and for the most part, the process went smoothly. What really marred the event was the combative, rude and disrespectful behavior by Hood River County School Board member Benjamin Sheppard. Multiple times he interrupted the event by shouting at Congressman Walden and interrupting the discussion. He even chose to wear a jacket with an upside-down American flag and refused to stand for the flag salute led by our local Boy Scouts. There were many high school students who got up and asked questions and were heard and listened to by Congressman Walden. The teenage students were respectful and exhibited much better behavior. I find Mr. Sheppard’s behavior to be highly concerning. Shouldn’t it make us all concerned that a board member who displays this type of appalling public behavior will have a role in choosing the next superintendent of our school district?
The most important decision a school board makes is choosing a superintendent to oversee our kids’ education. Should he be asked to remove himself from this vitally important process, now that he displayed such appalling conduct? Should the board ask him to step aside? Those are just a few questions that have crossed my mind in the last few days.
Keely Kopetz
Hood River
‘Saddening’
At the recent town hall for Congressman Walden one of our own locally elected officials was very disruptive and divisive. After we watched high school students present in a polite and respectful manner their questions and points of view, we then see one of our own Hood River County School Board members disrupt in speech and wear on his clothing the American flag upside down to display his attitude towards Congressman Walden. It’s sad that he is the role model our students saw in a public forum.
For him to wear the American flag upside down was very saddening. Yes, he has a right as a private citizen to do what he wants to with the American flag; but there are a number of us in this county that are very frustrated to see an elected official show such disregard for the American flag and what is stands for. I have spent 20 years in the Air Force until my retirement saluting that flag, standing for that flag and respecting that flag. I have seen the American flag flying over my base in Washington D.C. on the day the Pentagon was struck by an airplane. I have saluted the American flags draped over the coffins of Americans who died serving their country as they transitioned back to the United States. I do realize that there are those Americans who believe that destroying and disrespecting the flag are reasonable ways to show protest. The problem is that our own school board member was trying to cause division and anger in a public forum. Is this the type of person we want to have influencing our students? There are constant calls for the political divide to stop, and then someone like this guy decides to insult fellow members of his community. The board of directors set a goal to improve and maintain the public trust. Benjamin Sheppard’s conduct violated that trust. He is there to represent all members of this community, not just those who share his extreme views.
Kenneth Ebi
Hood Rive
Editor‘s Note: letters from Keeley Kopetz and Kenneth Ebi refer to Benjamin Sheppard, a social worker and is not to be confused with Ben Sheppard, who owner of Sheppard’s Equipment.
HB 3063
HB 3063, which is currently being considered in the Joint Ways and Means Committee, if passed into Oregon law, will mandate every child in Oregon to get every dose of the required vaccines or be barred from public school and all school-related activities. This is to coerce parents who have legitimate concerns about vaccine safety and efficacy to consent to a medical procedure they do not want. It forces them to choose between their right to informed consent for a medical procedure (which does carry risk) and their children’s right to a public education. This is government intrusion at its worst, a form of medical tyranny and totally unnecessary.
In 2018, 95.8 percent of Oregon children had two doses of the MMR vaccine. Even with a 99 percent vaccination rate there would still be measles outbreaks. Approximately 30 percent of the measles cases seen are not even wild measles but are vaccine strain or a reaction to the measles vaccine itself. Children recently vaccinated also shed this live virus for several weeks thus causing cases of measles. According to the National Immunization Survey there has been no change in the percentage of children who received one or more MMR vaccines from 2013 through 2017, holding steady at around 91.5 percent.
There is only a tiny fraction of school-aged children in Oregon who are fully unvaccinated, 2.6 percent. Removing all personal belief and religious exemptions, and mandating all vaccines is an unnecessary step in the wrong direction.
The focus should be to demand true vaccine safety studies (including one comparing the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated children) and to hold the manufacturers liable for vaccine injuries. Currently the government through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has used taxpayer money to pay out more than $4 billion to compensate families of vaccine injured children. Take big Pharma lobbyists out of the government and allow parents to choose to accept a medical procedure or not based on their own family health history, religious beliefs or personal beliefs. Whenever there is risk, there must be choice. For this and other reasons, I strongly oppose HB 3063.
Julya Hoffman
Hood River
Editor’s Note: The contraction of measles symptoms following the MMR vaccine is extremely rare, and because the symptoms are mild forms of those contracted by the measles virus, such cases are not documented as “measles” but rather “adverse reactions” to the vaccine. There are no proven cases of a vaccinated person spreading measles to others. The strains used in the MMR vaccine are attenuated (weakened) and have never been reported as the cause of a measles outbreak, according to the IAC and NHS. We could find no verification of the 2.6 percent claim of fully unvaccinated children in Oregon; but did find that 7.5 percent of kindergarten children in Oregon had claimed nonmedical exemption in 2018, according to the Oregon Health Authority. NVICP has paid a total of $4 billion in compensation since the program was founded in 1988. Of the over 20,000 petitions filed since the program’s inception, NVICP compensated 6,430 and dismissed 11,288. Between 2006-2017, there were 1 million vaccines administered for every one person compensated due to complications from vaccines, the CDC reported. Before measles vaccines became available in 1963, 3-4 million cases were reported annually; today, the U.S. averages a few hundred, according to the CDC. Vaccines have been proven safe and are recommended by multiple medical organizations.
ACP ban
I’m disappointed to learn the ban on use of aminocyclopyrachlor (ACP), the active ingredient in Perspective, didn’t go into effect March 22 as planned. Bayer/Monsanto, the manufacturer, is requesting a delay. These powerful chemical companies, with their billions of dollars to hire top notch lawyers, can oftentimes override research analysis by lesser-financed local agencies that investigate issues of pesticide exposure and damage. In this case, thousands of Ponderosa pine trees near Sisters are being cut down, due to leeching of ACP into their root systems that caused their premature death. I’m concerned about the over-use of these potent chemicals in general.
It is time to brainstorm alternatives to pesticide management on our public lands. There must be feasible methods to achieve similar goals. Perhaps weed-whacking machines along roadways could trim the unwanted vegetation instead. If the weeds in question are not invasive, what could be the advantage of leaving them alone? Our bees and other pollinators desperately need native and pesticide- free blooms to protect their survival. With spring rains and runoff, the extended use of ACP could harm even more trees, habitats and vegetation if these new regulations aren’t imposed immediately.
Oregon has championed for pristine and wild lands, with innovative measures such as the Bottle Bill, plus recent fracking and offshore oil-drilling bans. Loosening of regulations affecting our air, water and land need examination. We only need to look at Flint, Mich., to see the horrors of water pollution. Fracking uses huge quantities of water, the water is treated with toxic chemicals and injected back into the ground. It may only be a matter of time before those poisons find their way into aquifers and drinking water. The use of fire retardants at military bases, coal ash dumps and Hanford are sources of toxic leeching that pose a myriad of health concerns, such as cancer. High courts have ruled Bayer/Monsanto has falsified, withheld, or was negligent in its safety claims of its product Roundup. Oregon Department of Agriculture is accepting comments on the use of this other herbicide, aminocyclopyrchlor (ACP), until April 5. Submit at acp@oda.state.or.us.
Ricki Duckwall
Parkdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.