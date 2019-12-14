60 cents
How much does it cost for bad public relations, a bad reputation, or bad service to the customer or the tax paying public? Well, it seems in the case of Hood River County government, it’s 60 cents!
If you go to the website, you can navigate around and find your tax account number, but you cannot access the statement like you can in other counties where I pay taxes.
Thinking this was 2019 and technology being what it is, I should be able to obtain an electronic copy of my property tax statement, since I was out of town and needed it for a transaction. But a phone call to Hood River Budget and Finance was to no avail.
When I called, the staff person told me that I could sign up for paperless notices, but I would need my tax statement to do this. I explained it was not available. I asked if she could just email me a copy. Staff told me she could, but it would cost 60 cents. I said, “Okay, I’ll give you my credit card for 60 cents” (reluctantly). “Oh, sorry we don’t accept credit/debit cards you will have to stop by our office.”
My reply was, “I am many miles away and unable to drive to Hood River to do this.” Sorry, that’s all I can do. Admittedly, I lost my cool. I asked to be transferred to the Board of Commissioners, where I registered my complaint.
The staff at BOC said she would pass it on to the County Administrator and someone would get back to me I left my name and number. This was at about 11:30 a.m.
No call by 5 p.m. this date (Monday, Dec. 9).
P.W. May
Cascade Locks
‘So not okay’
It is not okay for a president to abuse the power of his office for personal gain.
It is not okay for a president to lie.
It is not okay for a president to encourage others to commit crimes with the promise that he will later pardon them.
It is not okay for a president to bribe a foreign government.
It is not okay for a president to ask a foreign government to interfere in our elections.
It is not okay for a president to obstruct a Congressional investigation.
It is not okay for a president’s actions to threaten our national security.
It is not okay for an elected representative such as Rep. Greg Walden and his Republican colleagues to pretend that any of the above are okay.
It is not okay for an elected representative such as Rep. Greg Walden and his Republican colleagues to ignore his/her sworn duty to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law in this country.
It is so not okay.
Daniel Fritz
Mosier
Equal representation
Have you noticed that almost every presidential candidate who wants to put the Trumpster in the dumpster also wants to abolish the Electoral College? Why would they want to do that? What’s wrong with ensuring equal representation to people living outside gigantic municipalities? Smaller towns across this country need their voting preferences loudly and emphatically expressed as well as those who vote in America’s largest cities.
Bill Davis
Hood River
Healthy debate
Even though I’m no longer a partisan Republican, I believe that it’s important to maintain healthy debate of the important issues facing our country — the same kind of debate that created our Constitution and the Rule of Law. Therefore, I fear that the Republican Party is weakening its position as a dependable flag bearer for conservative thought by failing to recognize the damage that our president has inflicted on our justice system and our reputation around the world as a dependable partner.
I recommend to the Republicans in Congress that they play a positive role in the impeachment process and nominate a candidate for president who will recover the confidence of Americans in the Republican Party.
Russ Hurlbert
Hood River
Second chance
They don’t get any better than Sen. Chuck Thomsen politically and a human being. On the tacky words used, “disappearing stunt,” did you bother to ask why? Shoot first and don’t bother to ask questions even later.
Think again, your second chance.
Jill Jolene Holmes
Hood River
Christmas spirit at work
I went to Walgreens to print photo Christmas cards. I had never done this and my tech skills are limited. The girl/lady behind me in line saw my frustration and offered to help. Her name is Grace, she helped (mostly did it) for 45 minutes at least. Christmas spirit at work. Thank you, Grace. I hope you see this and will know how much you’re effort, kindness and time are appreciated.
Thank you.
Junie Baker
Hood River
