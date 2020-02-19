‘One honest man’
This is the letter I wrote to Sen. Mitt Romney:
Sen. Mitt Romney, you are the only Republican senator to recognize Trump’s obstruction on congress. You are the only one who saw the need to honor your oath of office you swore to on becoming a senator.
All the rest of the GOP senators spit or wet down that oath with another body fluid. Those very same senators chose to trash their position in the senate, their elected duty to their states and, worst of all, our constitution.
Sen. Mitt Romney, you are a shining bright star in the dark republican caucus. Thank you holding true to your oath of office. You serve very well your state and this country.
Gary Fields
Hood River
No-brainer
My wife and I just returned from being away for a few weeks, and I see that the most amazing thing happened while we were gone. Our local bus system (CAT — Columbia Area Transit) started offering an annual pass to anywhere it goes — for only $30! That means I could go swim in the great outdoor pool in The Dalles, go ski on the mountain, take my bike up to Parkdale and ride around, go hike Wakheena and Multnomah Falls, or catch an indie movie in Portland — all for a super cheap price. And for an entire year.
But as they say on late-night TV ads, “Wait — that’s not all!” Since I have a Hood River County Community ID card, I can get the CAT pass for half price — only $15. For an entire year of riding anywhere they go.
I think that’s the classic definition of a “no-brainer,” so I was at the CAT office bright and early this past Friday morning to buy my pass. See you on the bus. (But you’d better act fast — I hear this crazy low price isn’t going to last forever.)
Mike Hendricks
Hood River
‘Not surprised’
I make a habit of not apologizing for others’ behavior, but feel an exception is necessary. To Ms. Sam Graham, I apologize for the obnoxious behavior you experienced in Hood River recently (“Say Something,” Feb. 15).
I am embarrassed to say I was not the least bit shocked to read your letter and hear what you experienced. The level of tolerance and humanity in America has shifted downward so dramatically since the president took office.
This man child has consistently behaved in a petulant, childish manner toward everyone who disagrees with him, disobeys him, or simply distancing themselves without first kissing his behind in public. He has displayed the worst behavior of an elected official I have seen, by far, in my 40 years of paying attention. But … as goes the shepherd, so go the sheep.
Someone should have informed Ms. Graham Mitch McConnell’s family gathering was in the house that night. It could have prepared her to expect everyone to turn a blind eye like they did in the Senate last week.
Steve Kaplan
Hood River
Reservations on Sanders
I’m a liberal Democrat who embraces all the ideals espoused by Bernie Sanders, but I have grave reservations about Sanders as a presidential candidate, and I cannot support him in his quest for the Democratic nomination. Here are three reasons why:
1. In a general election campaign, Donald Trump and his cronies would direct withering criticisms at Sanders, mostly centered around the theme that he’s a socialist. These criticisms would be partly valid, and I believe they would result in Trump’s reelection. Nothing, absolutely nothing, could be worse for the future of our country.
2. If Sanders did manage to win a general election and become president, he would be an ineffective one. A majority of the Democratic members of Congress — to say nothing of ALL the Republican members of Congress — disagree with significant components of Sanders’ agenda and would not pass them into law. (Recall that American presidents are not kings or dictators, and they cannot freely impose their wills without the concurrence of Congress, irrespective of Donald Trump’s aspirations to do just that.)
3. Sanders’ long record as a member of Congress is marked by very limited accomplishment in passing legislation. The reason is that he has shown little capacity for compromise, and compromise is the most crucial part of effective governance in our country.
I sometimes wish that I had a naïve idealism that would allow me to support someone like Sanders, but I don’t. Instead, I currently favor Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg as prospective presidential candidates. I met each of them in person in Iowa a few weeks ago, and I was very impressed. I think either of them would make a terrific president with the capacity to unify our deeply divided country and pass legislation to address crucial issues such as climate change, economic inequality, and healthcare.
Richard Iverson
Hood River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.