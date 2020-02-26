‘Not my cup of tea’
Each Democrat presidential candidate is striving to convince us that he or she is the one to beat Pres. Trump. Fact is, there is only one candidate who, with certainty, will beat him. That is Donald J. Trump himself. Here’s why.
Trump is steeped in fears: Ones resulting from his many failures, ones he exploited in some voters, and ones he’s weaponized to shoot at people in his orbit who fail his loyalty tests. Imagine the giant gold letters pasted on the buildings that he claims as his own. They cry out, “Look, Daddy. Look at what I did.”
Candidates: Trump is so ripe for the picking. Every despot in the world knows how to handle him. Insulting him will only empower him and drive his stalwarts to circle their wagons to protect their king. But, push his hot buttons in a debate and he’ll either self-destruct before our very eyes (poof) or, if you’re really good at it, he might serve tea and campaign for you. However, be careful with the tea. It could be your last. For more help, consult a psychologist to write your speeches.
Russ Hurlbert
Hood River
‘Stay put and work’
I am angry with our Oregon legislators who think walking out on their job, wasting taxpayer money, and neglecting the many issues of importance to Oregonians is somehow okay. It is not okay.
Last week, all House Republicans but one walked out, and there is talk about another walkout starting on Monday.
We Oregonians elected these people to do their jobs — to be in Salem every day during session, bringing their constituents’ thoughts to the table, voting on bills, showing up and working every day.
Last year when Senate Republicans walked out to deny quorum on the Clean Energy Jobs bill, each one of them continued to collect his/her salary even though they didn’t come to work for weeks, and in the process wasted tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars.
This has not been a single-issue approach. This week, the walkers refused to vote on a bill relating to child welfare standards. Last year it was refusing to vote on the Student Success Act and climate action. Using this tactic once, let alone repeatedly, is a dereliction of duty, and an insult and injury to Oregonians.
Civics 101: The legislature is supposed to work like this — if lawmakers don’t like legislation, they’re supposed to show up and try to make it better for their constituents. If they lose the vote, they can show up and try again next session.
Oregon Senators and Reps, Republicans and Dems, stay put and do your jobs. Walking out is wrong and costly and NOT what you are elected for. You are only aggravating the growing polarization of public opinion.
We elected you to solve problems, not make them worse!
Deborah Chenoweth
Hood River
‘Secondhand Lions’
If you can, see “Secondhand Lions.”
“OHO,” you’ll say, “suspend disbelief.” Michael Caine and Robert Duvall, all out of the blue, really give a grand-nephew something to believe in. Then it’s all over, but not quite! Wrapping it up with a “big belief,” nephew Walter, who is now grown up, shows us a great windup. The developer not only got all the dogs — and the pig — to do all the same things at once through the complete film, but also, they wrap it up with Walter’s belief so big that it warms your gizzard.
Mrs. Bill Davis
Hood Rive
‘Back to work’
I am not one that is into watching the debate because it seems that the candidates are more into destroying one another’s credibility.
And when it comes to themselves they are out front on how to solve health care, Social Security, Medicare, college funding, and the illegal problem. And on a few occasions, how to address the hate and crime problems. That is all well and good.
But no mention how to protect our country from nuclear attacks and terrorists that are coming across our borders not to mention all the drugs. I wonder if any one candidate ever thought about our military and threats from so many different places.
Being retired military, I can go to bed at night in my bed, not in a bomb shelter. Without our top of the line military, let’s face it without good defense we would not have to worry about health care, social Security, etc. Clinton and Obama did not worry about nuclear attacks or terrorist attacks like they could have. But more on the current issues like the Democrats are pushing now. President Donald Trump is working on all these issues. On top of all the hardships that he had to endure through the impeachment it seems he of has stayed focused.
I would like to know if at least one Democrat has walked up to Trump and said it is over and shook his hand. And let’s get back to work.
Warren Wols
Hood River
Too much to ask?
I was listening to MSNBC the other day, and yes, I always think it is important to listen to all sides, I recommend it where the discussion was about the Democratic primaries and caucuses. How voters would be sitting down and deciding who they wanted as their nominee during these primaries until June.
What I found very curious was that there was about a 15-second thought about how voters would think about the issues — but the only real decision should be about who would beat Trump and get him, his programs and ideas out of the White House.
That was the paramount objective — forget everything else (their words). When Trump ran for office, he was pretty clear on what his goals were; what he would do when he became president. While you may not like/agree with his policies, agenda or politics, I would hope you would at least acknowledge that his focus has been on what he committed to do when he campaigned.
I would also hope that when Democrats are nominating a challenger to run against President Trump, they have more to bring to the table than merely defeating Trump. I would hope they will have things that they feel will make our country a better place for all (100 percent, not 50 percent) of its citizens and let us know the SPECIFIC things that they want to champion, beyond running your life and raising taxes, as Democratic nominee for president. Is that too much to ask if you really want my vote?
Steve Nybroten
Hood River
Reinvest in the arts
Is creativity, art and art appreciation an important value for you and your family? Did you know that participating in regular visual arts classes helps students learn to express themselves and builds empathy for others? It also correlates to higher graduation rates and better academic outcomes for all students. If you believe in the value of an arts education for our children, now is the time to voice your support for increasing Visual Art staffing and art offerings at Hood River County School District schools.
Although we have some limited art opportunities, our K-8 visual art offerings are not adequately meeting the need for a consistently-funded, standards-based sequential visual art program and we are not providing equitable access to all students in the district. Recently, the district was able to staff music and PE teachers for our K-8 programs; visual art needs to be the next step.
The opportunity for funding from Oregon’s Student Success Act provides our district with a once in a generation opportunity to invest in visual art education in our district. The act specifically mentions the option of using these funds for art education. The district has just published their proposal for use of these state funds on their website and the plan does not include any funding for the arts, but it should. The school district is currently taking comments on their plan. If you are an advocate for the arts and for arts in our schools, please take the time this week to comment on the district plan and voice your support for the arts. Letters or calls of support can be made, or you can also make a short statement of support during the public comment period at the school board meeting this Wednesday (Feb. 26).
This is a unique opportunity as funding at this level is rare — please act now to reinvest in the arts in our schools and make your voice heard.
Gabrielle Iversen
Ceramics teacher,
Hood River Valley High School Art Department
