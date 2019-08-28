Ban Rx TV ads
Due to pressure from the public and government, liquor industry self-regulations banned TV advertising from 1948 to 1996, mainly to help stem the drinking of underage people.
Obviously, those ads have returned, but (supposedly) only on shows with adult audiences. Cigarettes, and other tobacco product ads have been banned on TV since 1971. Unfortunately, since vaping technically doesn’t use tobacco, ad rules have not been forthcoming in this case.
We, as a country, have a history of controlling promotions of products that have demonstrated threats to the health and welfare of our citizens, particularly children. Why, then, do we continue to allow drug manufactures to market their products directly to the public when it should only be the judgments of the doctors we trust as to what, when and how much medication we need to consume.
Patients’ opinions due to TV ads should not influence those decisions. Nor should drug suppliers get away with kick-backs to amoral doctors and pharmacists looking for richer lives.
Hopefully, eliminating prescription drug ads from TV and payola expenses would also result in lower drug costs.
Russ Hurlbert
Hood River
CAT public meetings
Columbia Area Transit (CAT) is undergoing many changes and adding a variety of additional services for residents of Hood River County and beyond. We have scheduled three public meetings to inform the public of our expanded services and to gather input from residents and businesses.
Through funding from an Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant, CAT will begin providing the Columbia Gorge Express (CGE) service. In combination with other funding, CAT will be offering services on the CGE from The Dalles to Portland seven days a week with stops in Hood River, Cascade Locks, and Multnomah Falls before its final stop in Portland’s Gateway Transit Center.
Meeting Times and Locations:
Aug. 29, 5-6:30 p.m., Columbia Gorge Community College, Lecture Hall in Building 2, 400 Scenic Drive, The Dalles*
Sept. 5, 5-6:30 p.m., Hood River Firehouse, 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River
Sept. 12, 5-6:30 p.m., 395 Portage Road, Cascade Locks
*In addition to CAT services, The Dalles meeting will also provide information on the LINK transit service and how the two services will be coordinated in The Dalles.
I would like to personally invite the public to join us for these meetings to learn about new transit services and to offer their input about the proposed stops and service levels along the new route. Those needing additional information can visit rideCATbus.org or call us at 541-386-4202.
Patty Fink
Executive Director, Columbia Area Transit
Ear protection
I have enjoyed Families in the Park for several years. Hood River Community Education and sponsors bring a pleasant variety of talented groups to the beautiful Jackson Park. I also enjoy watching children running, rolling down hill and dancing without inhibitions. But seeing parents carrying infants near the stage area where sound is the loudest makes me cringe.
Ear doctors (ENTs and otologists) will tell you that brief exposure to loud noise greater than 85 decibels (hair dryer) will cause permanent hearing loss. Concert music can be as high as 120 to 129 decibels.
I have seen some parents carrying babes wearing earmuffs made to protect babies’ hearing. Adult ear plugs are available in most drug and grocery stores.
Bill Jones
The Dalles
Visit new trails
As mentioned in our paper a week or two ago, we have a remarkable new trail in the area built by ODOT, who deserve kudos for what they’ve accomplished. You can now easily go from Cascade Locks to the west and reach Eagle Creek; it’s a beautiful ride or walk all by itself.
From downtown Cascade Locks, you can go east down Forest Lane, or out WaNaPa to the frontage road and ride or walk past the hatchery and turn right onto Herman Creek Road, which leads to the state park at Wyeth, which has been expanded with a new parking area and restrooms.
You can also drive to Wyeth from Hood River and park or walk to the east on a remarkable trail with incredible vistas of the river. From Wyeth going east, it’s a few short miles to Starvation Creek, where you’ll find bike racks if you ride.
ODOT created benches and small areas to stop and enjoy the views; there’s also side trails and one to Mt. Defiance along the way. You’ll also find a grotto with a beautiful waterfall. Don’t forget to look for wildlife, mostly avian. You can continue on from Starvation Creek to Viento State Park, named for the railway station that was located there.
Another way to get to Cascade Locks from Hood River would be to take CAT, your bus line headquartered in Hood River; you can take your bike on the bus, the schedule and pricing are online.
You and your family can enjoy a beautiful day in the Gorge on beautiful new trails; if you bring children, there are rock benches, as mentioned, created by ODOT all along the way to stop and rest.
Rob Brostoff
Cascade Locks
Thank you
It is with great appreciation that we extend our gratitude for all of those who took part in bringing the BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers to our Gorge area. A big thanks to the staff at The Dalles Civic Auditorium (what an awesome space), Patti Blagg and Ronnie Smith from the Columbia Gorge Community Concert Association, Klindt’s Bookstore, Cascade Singers, the staff of the Wy’east Performing Arts Center, Waucoma Bookstore and so many more, plus those who attended the two inspiring performances in both The Dalles and Hood River. We’d also like to thank the volunteers who helped house the singers during their quick trip through our beautiful area.
The performances were used as fundraisers for two important community organizations. The Hood River concert helped raise $639.50 for the Hood River County Christmas Project. The Dalles concert raised $1,688 that will be used to help purchase sound equipment for The Civic Auditorium.
A special thanks to Randall Kempton, BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers Tour director, and all of the 50 choir and orchestra members who lifted our spirits and provided a message of hope and inspiration.
Debby Jones
Public Affairs Director,
The Dalles Oregon Stake - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
What’s next?
The latest coming out of the White House is that the Trump administration is considering overturning the 1997 Flores Agreement, which would allow for the indefinite detention of migrant children and their caregivers coming into the United States, ostensibly to prevent the exploitation of children, “as a free ticket to citizenship.”
I would point out the racist nature of this policy, but even that is painfully clear to all who care. My real question is this: What happens to these migrants and asylum seekers detained indefinitely (at the expense of the taxpayers)? Indefinite is a long time. It’s not like we can send them back home, freshly radicalized by the inhumane treatment of this country, ripe for recruitment by terrorist organizations. What’s left then? Liquidate?
I never thought I would have to ask that question, but I also never thought we’d have concentration camps, either. Now we’re talking about indefinite detention.
What happens next?
Benjamin Sheppard
Hood River
Due to pressure from the public and government, liquor industry self-regulations banned TV advertising from 1948 to 1996, mainly to help stem the drinking of underage people.
Obviously, those ads have returned, but (supposedly) only on shows with adult audiences. Cigarettes, and other tobacco product ads have been banned on TV since 1971. Unfortunately, since vaping technically doesn’t use tobacco, ad rules have not been forthcoming in this case.
We, as a country, have a history of controlling promotions of products that have demonstrated threats to the health and welfare of our citizens, particularly children. Why, then, do we continue to allow drug manufactures to market their products directly to the public when it should only be the judgments of the doctors we trust as to what, when and how much medication we need to consume.
Patients’ opinions due to TV ads should not influence those decisions. Nor should drug suppliers get away with kick-backs to amoral doctors and pharmacists looking for richer lives.
Hopefully, eliminating prescription drug ads from TV and payola expenses would also result in lower drug costs.
Russ Hurlbert
Hood River
CAT public meetings
Columbia Area Transit (CAT) is undergoing many changes and adding a variety of additional services for residents of Hood River County and beyond. We have scheduled three public meetings to inform the public of our expanded services and to gather input from residents and businesses.
Through funding from an Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant, CAT will begin providing the Columbia Gorge Express (CGE) service. In combination with other funding, CAT will be offering services on the CGE from The Dalles to Portland seven days a week with stops in Hood River, Cascade Locks, and Multnomah Falls before its final stop in Portland’s Gateway Transit Center.
Meeting Times and Locations:
Aug. 29, 5-6:30 p.m., Columbia Gorge Community College, Lecture Hall in Building 2, 400 Scenic Drive, The Dalles*
Sept. 5, 5-6:30 p.m., Hood River Firehouse, 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River
Sept. 12, 5-6:30 p.m., 395 Portage Road, Cascade Locks
*In addition to CAT services, The Dalles meeting will also provide information on the LINK transit service and how the two services will be coordinated in The Dalles.
I would like to personally invite the public to join us for these meetings to learn about new transit services and to offer their input about the proposed stops and service levels along the new route. Those needing additional information can visit rideCATbus.org or call us at 541-386-4202.
Patty Fink
Executive Director, Columbia Area Transit
Ear protection
I have enjoyed Families in the Park for several years. Hood River Community Education and sponsors bring a pleasant variety of talented groups to the beautiful Jackson Park. I also enjoy watching children running, rolling down hill and dancing without inhibitions. But seeing parents carrying infants near the stage area where sound is the loudest makes me cringe.
Ear doctors (ENTs and otologists) will tell you that brief exposure to loud noise greater than 85 decibels (hair dryer) will cause permanent hearing loss. Concert music can be as high as 120 to 129 decibels.
I have seen some parents carrying babes wearing earmuffs made to protect babies’ hearing. Adult ear plugs are available in most drug and grocery stores.
Bill Jones
The Dalles
Visit new trails
As mentioned in our paper a week or two ago, we have a remarkable new trail in the area built by ODOT, who deserve kudos for what they’ve accomplished. You can now easily go from Cascade Locks to the west and reach Eagle Creek; it’s a beautiful ride or walk all by itself.
From downtown Cascade Locks, you can go east down Forest Lane, or out WaNaPa to the frontage road and ride or walk past the hatchery and turn right onto Herman Creek Road, which leads to the state park at Wyeth, which has been expanded with a new parking area and restrooms.
You can also drive to Wyeth from Hood River and park or walk to the east on a remarkable trail with incredible vistas of the river. From Wyeth going east, it’s a few short miles to Starvation Creek, where you’ll find bike racks if you ride.
ODOT created benches and small areas to stop and enjoy the views; there’s also side trails and one to Mt. Defiance along the way. You’ll also find a grotto with a beautiful waterfall. Don’t forget to look for wildlife, mostly avian. You can continue on from Starvation Creek to Viento State Park, named for the railway station that was located there.
Another way to get to Cascade Locks from Hood River would be to take CAT, your bus line headquartered in Hood River; you can take your bike on the bus, the schedule and pricing are online.
You and your family can enjoy a beautiful day in the Gorge on beautiful new trails; if you bring children, there are rock benches, as mentioned, created by ODOT all along the way to stop and rest.
Rob Brostoff
Cascade Locks
Thank you
It is with great appreciation that we extend our gratitude for all of those who took part in bringing the BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers to our Gorge area. A big thanks to the staff at The Dalles Civic Auditorium (what an awesome space), Patti Blagg and Ronnie Smith from the Columbia Gorge Community Concert Association, Klindt’s Bookstore, Cascade Singers, the staff of the Wy’east Performing Arts Center, Waucoma Bookstore and so many more, plus those who attended the two inspiring performances in both The Dalles and Hood River. We’d also like to thank the volunteers who helped house the singers during their quick trip through our beautiful area.
The performances were used as fundraisers for two important community organizations. The Hood River concert helped raise $639.50 for the Hood River County Christmas Project. The Dalles concert raised $1,688 that will be used to help purchase sound equipment for The Civic Auditorium.
A special thanks to Randall Kempton, BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers Tour director, and all of the 50 choir and orchestra members who lifted our spirits and provided a message of hope and inspiration.
Debby Jones
Public Affairs Director,
The Dalles Oregon Stake - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
What’s next?
The latest coming out of the White House is that the Trump administration is considering overturning the 1997 Flores Agreement, which would allow for the indefinite detention of migrant children and their caregivers coming into the United States, ostensibly to prevent the exploitation of children, “as a free ticket to citizenship.”
I would point out the racist nature of this policy, but even that is painfully clear to all who care. My real question is this: What happens to these migrants and asylum seekers detained indefinitely (at the expense of the taxpayers)? Indefinite is a long time. It’s not like we can send them back home, freshly radicalized by the inhumane treatment of this country, ripe for recruitment by terrorist organizations. What’s left then? Liquidate?
I never thought I would have to ask that question, but I also never thought we’d have concentration camps, either. Now we’re talking about indefinite detention.
What happens next?
Benjamin Sheppard
Hood River
Editor’s note: Benjamin Sheppard is a social worker.
‘Bad example’
Witnessing NFL players go down to one knee then sulk during our national anthem sends the wrong message and sets a bad example for children who have been raised by patriotic parents.
These impressionistic youngsters need to be inspired by players who prefer good sportsmanship over political expression.
Bill Davis
Hood River
Editor’s note: This letter is in response to “Sports and politics are bread and butter, not oil and water,” an editorial by Caleb Lundquist in the Aug. 24 edition of the Hood River News.
‘Bad example’
Witnessing NFL players go down to one knee then sulk during our national anthem sends the wrong message and sets a bad example for children who have been raised by patriotic parents.
These impressionistic youngsters need to be inspired by players who prefer good sportsmanship over political expression.
Bill Davis
Hood River
Editor’s note: This letter is in response to “Sports and politics are bread and butter, not oil and water,” an editorial by Caleb Lundquist in the Aug. 24 edition of the Hood River News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.