Housing needed
The children of 65 families are not playing at Lot 700 (undeveloped Morrison Park) as I had hoped. The apartments for low income families, including some seniors, did not get built due to those who thought open space and a few trees were more important than housing for children and their families. Besides parents, clothing, and food, nothing is so important to children’s healthy development as a place to call home.
We as a community need families of all incomes to be able to live here. Many of our local jobs are minimum wage jobs. Current apartment rental rates are so high in this “desirable place to live” that low income families cannot live where they work. On their low wages they can’t afford to commute each way to work and maintain a dependable car. Local employers can’t keep minimum wage employees if low income housing is not available.
The City of Hood River has purchased land on Rand Road (off Cascade Avenue) for affordable housing. It is essential that this land is used for low income housing. Parents want to be close to where their children go to school so they can participate in their child’s school activities. For low income families who do not have a car, the Rand Road property is within walking distance to Safeway, Walmart, CAT transportation and other services.
The Hood River City Council has said for 10 years that their No. 1 top priority is making more affordable housing available in the city. There has not been any new low-income housing for nine years. I would like to thank the city council for their hard work over these past years to try to meet this important need for housing. It is time for the City of Hood River to make new low income housing a reality and make it possible for children from low income families to have a stable home.
Nancy Johanson Paul
Hood River
Vote for Sanders
I have been a progressive Democrat for 50 years. I am so happy Richard Iverson (“Reservations on Sanders,” Feb. 19) expressed his opinion on Bernie Sanders’ presidential candidacy. It gives me the opportunity to clear up a few misconceptions:
1. ALL of the Democratic candidates will be thrown criticisms by Trump around the theme of socialism. Sanders is very explicit and unapologetic about his proposed programs, which may be labeled Democratic Socialism. FDR was also labeled a Socialist for the New Deal, which included Social Security and jobs programs that built places like Timberline Lodge. I believe Sanders is uniquely qualified to talk about this label without becoming defensive with Trump on a debate stage. After all, we currently have rampant Corporate Socialism in the form of tax breaks and subsidies for industries like the fossil fuel companies.
2. Sanders would have a different Congress, especially a different Senate, if elected president. He is not naive or inexperienced and understands the importance of the American people organizing for the type of programs they want. He in fact has said it won’t be easy and sees himself as “Organizer in Chief” to affect the kind of transformational change proposed.
3. Sanders has worked for years in Congress with Democrats and Republicans on bills that have been passed. He worked on veterans bills in particular and got amendments passed on the Affordable Care Act which created Community Clinics. If anything, Sanders knows how to work with both Republicans and Democrats as was evident when the DNC appointed him outreach coordinator to Republican states.
Please visit Bernie Sanders’ website for specifics of programs proposed and how he would pay for these programs. Medicare For All in particular excites many. The Affordable Care Act was a great Obama accomplishment, but it is time that all people are given the right to healthcare in this country, as other developed countries have done.
I am grateful to the letter writer that he is so engaged with the political process and believes in Sanders’ ideals. Now let’s make them reality!
Shannon Nelson-Deighan
Hood River
Gorge harmed by clear cuts
In preparation for Sen. Ron Wyden’s 967th town hall, which was held on Feb. 15 in The Dalles, I wrote up the following question:
“Senator, thank you for your support on past support protecting the Columbia Gorge. However, the National Scenic Act has a huge loophole that allows massive clear cuts that are destroying the scenic beauty of the Gorge. For example, over 300 acres of forest have been destroyed over the past eight years just east of Hood River.
“People in my community of Hood River overwhelmingly oppose clear cuts in the Gorge. Logging should be treated like any other kind of development to avoid harm to the resources of the Gorge. Can you help us change the law to end industrial clear cuts in the Gorge and support selective logging in suitable locations?”
Sen. Wyden agreed to give this some thought and will get back to me. It is time to end the destructive practice of clear cutting forest lands in the National Scenic Area.
Peter Cornelison
Hood River
Pass HB 4121
With the wide partisan division we see in the news every day at the state and federal government level, it is heartening that two Oregon state representatives in the Columbia Gorge — Rep. Anna Williams (D) and Rep. Daniel Bonham (R) — are sponsoring House Bill 4121 during this current Oregon legislative session.
This bill prohibits Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility (NORCOR) from pursuing any new contracts with federal ICE officials to detain immigrants. It would also stabilize the operations and budget for NORCOR which has been needed for a long time.
Thank you to Reps. Bonham and Williams for your bipartisan efforts on behalf of immigrants, and to chart a course for a viable operation of our regional jail focusing on region’s needs, not on the needs of the federal government.
Let’s get this HB 4121 bill passed.
Michael Stevens
Mosier
Support Oregon bills
With the Oregon Legislature in session, it’s time to take action on three bills vital to all Oregonians and our collective future:
The Opportunity Zone Bill (HB 4010). This bill would disconnect the Oregon tax code from Trump’s federal “Opportunity Zone” tax provisions that will otherwise give Oregon tax revenue away to the very wealthy. This is not where I want my tax money to go! The 1 percent have more than enough. We need be savvy about how federal tax provisions can serve all Oregonians.
The Gun Storage Bill (HB 4005). The human heartbreak of children shooting children while “playing” should never happen. Some form of gun control legislation is critical. This action can protect our children and ourselves. It’s time to step up and take a stand.
The Climate Bill (SB 1530A). This bill helps build the green economy in our state. Although “cap and trade” has been shown to work in other states to both ratchet down CO2 emissions and stimulate the economy, Republicans in our Oregon Senate are again threatening a walk out like they did last session to prevent quorum for this bill. The Senators were elected and are paid to do their job. Senators, show up, stay put, and do your job.
I urge Oregonians living in the Columbia Gorge and our local legislators to support these three bills.
Mimi Maduro
Mosier
