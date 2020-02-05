Ending corruption
Here’s some good political news! There is a national organization, www.represent.us, who’s only mission is to end corruption in American politics. Independent polls have shown that over 80 percent of Republicans, Democrats and Independents support the American Anti-Corruption Act. Ending corruption is an issue we can all get on board with.
Represent.us brings together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass powerful anti-corruption laws that stop political bribery, end secret money, and fix our broken elections.
Anti-corruption laws are being passed all over America right now. Both Oregon and Washington states have already passed some anti-corruption laws supported by the Represent.us movement.
Amazingly, the State of Maine now uses “Ranked Choice Voting (RCV)” on their state level elections. RCV is only one part of the Anti-Corruption Act. If you don’t know what ranked choice voting is, there are many articles and videos about it on the internet. Ranked choice voting, sometimes called “order of preference voting” allows voters to pick several candidates in the order they prefer. RCV eliminates the element of a “spoiler effect” so voters can vote for third party candidates without the fear that they’ll be helping to throw an election to a candidate they absolutely don’t want. It’s a beautiful thing that corrupt politicians don’t want enacted, but the State of Maine and cities and counties across America are moving to ranked choice voting as its wisdom becomes clear.
It has been a long time since I’ve found a political movement that I could feel good about and get behind. I had thrown my hands up in surrender, but now I have enthusiastic optimism again. You want to save the world? Then end corruption in politics. Visit www.represent.us and join people across the nation who are working together to take back our government.
Scot Bergeron
Bingen
Dangerous
Dangerous crossing at library, yes, this is a terrible spot. Much traffic on State Street, cars trying to back out into the traffic lane, pedestrians not sure when to cross. Would it be possible to install a flashing red light on both sides of the street? I nearly got hit by two cars not paying any attention to the crosswalk. I truly believe they never saw me! Would a red flashing light make a difference? At least we could try!
Maria Kollas
Hood River
Proactive safety
At 5:30 a.m. I was backing out of my drive when I could have easily hit two female runners that went behind my vehicle without any reflective clothing on, nor carrying a flashlight whilst running in the street. Please, for safety sake, wear reflective clothing, take a flashlight and be proactive with your own personal wellbeing and not assume a driver has you in their site.
Thank you!
Natasha Markovich
Hood River
Not Nadler
Donald Trump called Jerry Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, a “sleazeball.” But Rep. Nadler has not been seen mocking someone with a disability on national TV; he does not have a reputation of being a bully and a name-caller.
There are no claims that he has told over 16,000 lies in the last three years; 43 women have not accused him of inappropriate behavior, including rape, sexual assault, or sexual harassment; and he has not bragged that he can do anything he wants to women because he is a celebrity.
Rep. Nadler has not said he knows more than our generals or calls them “losers” and “a bunch of dopes and babies.”
He did not insult the military service of Senator John McCain, a decorated veteran and POW; nor did he belittle the parents of a Muslim-American soldier killed while serving in the Army.
Mr. Nadler doesn’t call himself “a very stable genius” and he isn’t regarded by countless mental health professionals and others as a dangerous, malignant narcissist who is unfit for office.
He does not admire authoritarian rulers or take the word of Vladimir Putin over that of 17 of his own intelligence agencies.
Half of the American people don’t think he is a racist. His leadership has not been referred to as “the collision of incompetence and cruelty.” And he is not on trial for impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors, abuse of power, and obstruction of justice.
No — Jerry Nadler has never said or done or been accused of any of these things.
That would be Donald Trump.
Connie Krummrich
The Dalles
‘Shame’
It is a shame that the Democratic Party can spend so much time and energy trying to take down the highest-ranking member of our own government, that they were not more interested in the welfare of our country. Like President Trump is and the good job he is doing for all of us. One reader wrote in “Walk the walk” (Jan. 15), where are all the Democrats for our meeting? Right off-hand, if I were a betting man, I would assume that they are keeping a low profile, or maybe they are thinking about going to the other side of the fence in November. It is said that you can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.
Warren Wols
Hood River
Call your representative
Exciting times when people gather to celebrate MLK Day by taking immediate action against hunger and work to end “policies that either foster or mitigate systemic inequities” (“MLK Day of Service stocks up food banks,” Hood River News, Jan. 29).
Speaking up to our representatives with calls and letters supporting initiatives that make a difference; for example, creating a renters’ tax credit and further increasing income tax fairness by expanding the Earned Income and the Child Tax Credits. The Congressional Management Foundation recently reported that constituents have the most influence with our representatives. So, let’s light up the phones and send emails to finally end hunger, poverty, and inequities in America.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.
Do your job
State senate Republican leader Herman Baertschiger said another walkout by Republicans, as they did last year, during this short legislative session is possible in order to deny Democrats a quorum on climate change legislation.
In light of that news, I’d like all senators and their constituents to be aware of this:
According to the Bend Bulletin (Jan. 29), “Twenty-one companies, including Nike and Microsoft, the Craft Brew Alliance and two healthcare climate alliances in Washington and California, sent a letter to ‘leadership and legislators of the Pacific Coast,’ urging them to adopt cap and trade programs, which they argue can promote economic growth.” I would think those last three words should strike a chord with our Republican senators.
When the vote comes up on climate change, I expect all senators to stay and do their job.
Tracie Hornung
Parkdale
‘The Vagina Monologues’
I had the privilege of attending the opening night performance last Friday of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” at the Columbia Center for the Arts. I recommend it for all mature adults who like to learn, share and experience more about our world … and especially about women, “who hold up half the sky,” and are actually the majority of the earth’s inhabitants. There is humor, pathos, poignancy, poetry, rawness and abundant tenderness in these monologues, staged and performed so expertly by our local cast and crew. The monologues were drawn from Ensler’s interviews of hundreds of women from all over the world.
Get your tickets now from www.columbiaarts.org/events/vagmono/, since remaining performances (Feb.7-9) may well sell out. And huge thanks to visionary director Judie Hanel for bringing back “The Vagina Monologues” to Hood River, as well as CAST Theatre, THRIVE Hood River, and many sponsors and volunteers for this important community event.
Tina Castanares
Hood River
‘You must see VM’
“Vagina Monologues” is going on at the Columbia Center for the Arts. It’s a short stay, closes next weekend. This group of wonderful actors does a fabulous job of bringing this funny and poignant play back to the stage with updates so relevant to today.
Please go see them and get ready for a wonderful evening.
Susan Lannak
Hood River
