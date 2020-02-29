Low-Income Housing
A recent article in the paper said the city has purchased a seven-acre lot on Rand Road near Cascade Avenue to be used for housing. It didn’t specify what type of housing, though, and that makes me anxious. The derailing last year of the Lot 700/Morrison Park housing project upset me because it would have begun to address the intense need for low-income housing in Hood River. The need persists: 600 families in our region are on the waiting list for low-income housing, and waiting time is typically an excruciating one to four years.
To qualify for low-income housing, you must earn less than 80 percent of our area’s median family income, which is currently $49,500 for a one-person household and $76,700 for a four-person household. There is a shortage of housing for higher level incomes, too, but other efforts are under way to address it, including a land trust and the city’s current work on code changes and developer incentives. For low-income housing, though, land provided by the city is really the ONLY way to make projects viable. So, I’m hoping that is what the city intends for the property on Rand.
I feel close to the issue because the same frustrating, exhausting thing happens here in Parkdale. Workers struggle to find local housing, so employers struggle to attract/keep workers. I worry about everybody’s ability to hang in there because I depend on them. I depend on Hood River people, too — for things from veterinary services and movies to Thai food and lumber. Many of the employees that keep things humming from Hood River to Parkdale make less than $19/hour, putting them in the low-income category even if they work full-time. These folks need to live here, not just because they’re part of us, but also because commuting isn’t a reasonable alternative when the cost of commuting from a nearby town can take 25 percent of a day’s wages. Turns them right around. Then what? No service workers, no services. We really need to fix this.
Jana Castanares
Parkdale
Please go back to work
I finished a long day yesterday at my job as a family doctor in a local clinic. I love my job. That being said, no job is without frustrations, and I have certainly had moments of wondering what life would be like if I didn’t head into the clinic or the hospital. That is not an option. I go to work to do the job I love, and to which I have dedicated my career. I am fortunate to have the trust and respect of my patients and colleagues. Imagine my surprise at the news on Monday that our elected official, Sen. Chuck Thomsen, decided to abandon his job responsibility again at the Senate floor session.
I am frustrated with and ashamed of this behavior by our local representative at the state level. This is NOT the same as a union organized strike. This is not for safer or more fair working conditions. I understand that the cap and trade bill is contentious, but he is elected to work out challenging situations with his colleagues in a bipartisan fashion.
In his campaign material, Mr. Thomsen prides himself on years of service to our community, including as a youth coach and referee. I would opine that most people with youth sports experience would agree that this background should have amply prepared him to successfully navigate differing opinions in a collegial fashion. We currently appear to have a paucity of leaders who can act like adults.
Mr. Thomsen, please return to your post and get your job done, no matter how difficult or distasteful it might seem to you. This community, which elected you to be our voice, trusts and respects you. We need real leaders who can show up and work together, and you cannot be a voice if you are not at the table.
Molly Fauth
Hood River
Wrong side of history
On Monday, Sen. Chuck Thomsen abandoned his post in the legislature, thus violating his oath of office as Senator and betraying the trust of voters in Senate District 26. This was an attempt to thwart the democratic process by denying a quorum for a vote on Senate Bill 1530, Oregon’s signature climate legislation. Whether or not Sen. Thomsen agrees with this bill, he owes it to the people of his district to at least show up for the floor vote. Oregon is poised, through the proposed cap and trade legislation in SB 1530, to establish a timeline for drastically lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. A 2018 opinion poll showed that 76 percent of Oregonians, including 60 percent of Oregon Republicans, wanted to see carbon dioxide regulated as a pollutant. Chuck Thomsen is out of step with Oregonians, and he is on the wrong side of history.
John F. Christensen
Corbett
Prepare now
The Covid 19 virus has now been found in Northern California. The infected person has had no obvious contact with a known source. He/she is in the hospital in Sacramento; it’s unknown who has been in contact or where they’ve been.
The recommended masks for protection are called N95 masks, the best are from 3M, Moldex, Total Boat or Anston Tool; I found them available on Ebay, and a few on Amazon. In some cases, they are sold out. As this spreads, have our city administrators/managers locally taken any steps to contact anyone in public health? How are they preparing to respond to a potential pandemic? Here in Cascade Locks, we have a high percentage of elderly. They appear to be the most susceptible with a death rate so far of 16 percent, which is extremely high; it’s negligible for the very young, according to reports.
The state of Oregon has a communicable disease department. Has anyone contacted it? Shouldn’t they? OSU has a college of public health. Shouldn’t our Gorge cities be in contact ahead of time rather than wait for infections to occur? Let’s hope so.
Rob Brostoff
Cascade Locks
