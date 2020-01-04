Suppression
I am really tired of seeing and hearing that Donald Trump was elected by “white working class voters” (62,984,828 of them).
He was not. He was elected by only 304 people.
Trump was put in office by an archaic, voter suppressing system. The rule of “one person one vote” is trashed by our electoral collage system. Trump took just 46.1 percent of the popular vote, where as Clinton took 48.6, leaving close to three million votes suppressed and counting for noting.
This system is a cruel joke. It put a cruel joke of a man in the White House and must be done away with, as should be the cruel joke it put there.
Gary Fields
Hood River
Healing words
Kirby, my friend and neighbor. Thank you for publishing “Readerboard Year 2019” (Dec. 28).
Healing words give life, gentle answers turn away wrath and yes, a good conscience is a continual feast.
I’ll start Readerboard 2020 — Forgiving one another is the gift every person should give themselves.
Joyfuly,
Rick Peargin
Hood River
